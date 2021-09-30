Facing heat over Kanpur incident, CM Yogi Adityanath orders dismissal of police officers involved in serious crimes

Lucknow: Facing the Opposition heat over the mysterious death of a Kanpur-based businessman involving some cops, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the dismissal of police officers and other personnel from service who are involved in serious crimes.

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister`s Office (CMO), following the Kanpur incident, CM has ordered the dismissal from service of police officers/personnel who are involved in very serious crimes.

“Tainted personnel will not be deputed to important positions in the field,” the order further stated. “Recently there have been complaints of some police officers/personnel indulging in illegal activities. The Chief Minister has said that this is not acceptable at all," the order said.

“There should be no place for such people in the police department. Identify such people with proof and provide a list. Action will be taken against all as per rules," CM Yogi Adityanath had said.

This comes days after the Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta died during a raid at a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh`s Gorakhpur, following which six policemen were suspended.

"Six police personnel have been suspended for negligence during a raid at a hotel room, in which a man was injured. He was later hospitalised but succumbed to injuries. The matter to be probed by SP North," said Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada. As per the post mortem report, businessman Manish Gupta sustained injuries on the face, head and several other parts of the body.

However, the family of the late businessman who died under suspicious circumstances at a Gorakhpur hotel has alleged that he was beaten to death by police during a raid. Manish Gupta`s wife, Meenakshi, has accused the police and hotel staff of an alleged cover-up. "My husband was murdered in that hotel, he was killed by a policeman. There was no blood on the scene even though my husband was beaten bloody. Two of his friends said that there was blood everywhere, but the hotel staff cleaned it up," she told reporters.

A blood-soaked towel was later found by family members under the bed in the hotel room which proves that Manish had bled severely. Meenakshi Gupta further said that the family has three demands to the authorities - that the case be transferred to Kanpur, the family be given Rs 50 lakh in compensation and a job by the state government.

The 38-year-old property dealer from Kanpur, died in a hotel in Gorakhpur in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said they entered his hotel room as they were on the lookout for "suspicious persons". They claim Manish Gupta died of a head injury sustained from falling to the ground in a state of drunkenness. However, the victim`s family members claim he died after the policemen, who entered his room, attacked him.

After criticism from top opposition leaders, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against the six policemen and a hunt has been launched to nab them. The policemen booked for murder include J N Singh, sub-inspector Vijay Yadav and Phalmandi Police post-in-charge Akshay Mishra. The authorities had also suspended the policemen, including the Ramgarhtal SHO on Tuesday, and handed over the probe to the SP city.

