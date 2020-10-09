Hathras gang-rape case: Oppression of Dalits rising in BJP, Congress-ruled states, alleges BSP chief Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday made a blistering attack on the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath in Uttar Pradesh over the declining law and order situation in the state while referring to the sensational gang-rape in the Hathras district recently.

Addressing her party workers on the death anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati said, “Oppression of Dalits and those from the most backward sections is rising under the BJP rule.”

In her video address to the BSP workers, Mayawati said that the atrocities on Dalits and poor have risen in recent times as she referred to a number of rape cases reported from across the state recently.

Training her guns at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and Narendra Modi government at the Center, the BSP chief accused them of working against her party and the Dalits. She also blamed Congress governments for the plight of Dalits and the poor.

The iconic Dalit leader alleged that wherever there is a BJP or Congress government, the Dalits and backward people are being tortured and harassed.

“Hathras gang-rape case is proof of the pathetic and deplorable condition of the Dalits in UP. Under the Yogi government, the Dalits are being oppressed, exploited at every level. The people of BJP and Congress are united when it comes to exploiting the Dalits.”

The BSP leader alleged that both BJP and Congress are hand in gloves and will do anything just to remain in power. Mayawati further warned that she has a strong base of supporters and her party will continue to work for the upliftment of Dalits and protect their rights.

“We are not afraid of anyone and the BSP will fulfill its mission,” Mayawati said.

Commenting on the high political drama over the Hathras incident, Mayawati said parties like BJP and Congress work with a vested interest. They want to weaken the BSP. They do not care about the Dalits since they don’t get money from them. The two parties continue to mislead our people that the BSP keeps collecting huge donations from its workers. Instead, BJP and Congress receive funds from the anti-national forces, she alleged.

The former UP chief minister also said that unlike the Congress, BJP and other parties, she always took financial support from her own community to run the party as per the path shown by B R Ambedkar and Kanshiram.

"My party always took financial support of 'apne varg' (own community) and 'apne log" (own people) and not from capitalists like Congress, BJP and other parties otherwise when voted to power we have to run the government to benefit them," she said in New Delhi on the occasion of the death anniversary of party founder Kanshiram.

The BSP supremo also asked her party cadre to remain alert against the propaganda of political parties having casteist, capitalist and narrow mindset, saying emphasis should be given to strengthening the party at each level.

Without naming any party, Mayawati said these parties and their governments can put pressure on influential people within the party and conspire to make them inactive. "We don't have to get afraid of this and take help of the court in such a situation," she said.

"In the name of Baba Saheb's mission, other organisations and parties constituted by opponents are trying to weaken BSP movement at each level," she added.

The BSP chief had earlier the Uttar Pradesh government for not taking action against Hathras District Magistrate despite serious allegations of "threats and pressure" levelled against the official by the family of the 20-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped in the village.

The "silence" of the state government is "sad and very worrying", she said. The woman died on Tuesday after fighting for her life for two weeks. She had suffered severe injuries after being assaulted by four upper-caste men from her village in Hathras on September 14.

The BSP leader questioned how the District Magistrate can carry an impartial probe when the family of the victim has accused him of trying to intimidate them.

"There have been serious allegations of the Hathras DM threatening the family of the victim. Despite this, the UP Government is maintaining silence, which is sad and extremely worrying. The government has agreed for a CBI probe but with the DM staying there (Hathras), how can the matter be impartially probed? People are feeling apprehensive," she tweeted in Hindi.

BSP president Mayawati on Saturday demanded a CBI probe or Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the Hathras incident, as she said people were not satisfied with the initial investigations in the matter.