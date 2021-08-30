Krishna Janmashtami: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Mathura, Vrindavan today

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Mathura and Vrindavan to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday (August 30, 2021).

According to reports, the UP CM is expected to arrive in Mathura around 3 PM and from there he will proceed to Vrindavan to offer prayers to Lord Sri Krishna on the auspicious occasion of Janmasthami.

In view of his visit, the district administration of Mathura and Vrindavan have made elaborate preparations to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Sri Krishna.

Meanwhile, the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad is organizing a three-day event to add cultural fervor to the festival. In view of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, all the entrance gates of Mathura and Vrindavan have been fully being decorated.

All the roads leading to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi have also been fully decked up. Many platforms have been prepared for cultural performances across the two holy towns. Along with the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, the Mathura Municipal Corporation has also made elaborate arrangements to make the events successful.

CM Yogi Adityanath is likely to conclude his visit by visiting the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan after paying a visit to Shri Krishna's birthplace in Mathura.

On Sri Krishna Janmashtami, we celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Janmashtami is held on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha (waning phase) of the Bhadrapada month, which generally falls in August or September, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

It is observed across the country, but the celebrations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan, are special and visual delight.

Many people observe a fast on Janmashtami. When both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over, the fast is concluded. People visit temples to seek blessings from Lord Krishna. On this auspicious day, followers organize plays and dance events based on Lord Krishna’s life and the renowned tale of his birth is told at Hindu temples.

