Hema Malini urges fans to celebrate safe Janmashtami amid COVID-19

New Delhi: Ahead of Janmashtami, veteran actor and politician Hema Malini extended heartfelt greetings to her followers on social media and urged them to celebrate the day safely amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country will be marked this year on August 30.

The 'Sholay' actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Janmashtami - time for a happy celebration of Krishna's birth to rid the world of potent evil. At Mathura, thousands have congregated to celebrate this event- such is the bhakti and fervour! My request is for all to be careful, wear masks and observe all rules. Please take care and be safe."

On Janmashtami, believers observe the day by keeping fast and praying at temples.

It is believed that Shri Krishna, who is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on Earth to restore peace and Dharma in the Dwapar Yuga. His birth is celebrated as Janmashtami, which is also known as Gokulashatami. It is popularly known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Saatam Aatham, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanti, depending upon different regions.