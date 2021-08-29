हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janmashtami 2021

Hema Malini urges fans to celebrate safe Janmashtami amid COVID-19

Ahead of Janmashtami, veteran actor and politician Hema Malini extended heartfelt greetings to her followers on social media and urged them to celebrate the day safely amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country will be marked this year on August 30.

Hema Malini urges fans to celebrate safe Janmashtami amid COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ahead of Janmashtami, veteran actor and politician Hema Malini extended heartfelt greetings to her followers on social media and urged them to celebrate the day safely amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country will be marked this year on August 30.

The 'Sholay' actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Janmashtami - time for a happy celebration of Krishna's birth to rid the world of potent evil. At Mathura, thousands have congregated to celebrate this event- such is the bhakti and fervour! My request is for all to be careful, wear masks and observe all rules. Please take care and be safe."

 

On Janmashtami, believers observe the day by keeping fast and praying at temples.

It is believed that Shri Krishna, who is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on Earth to restore peace and Dharma in the Dwapar Yuga. His birth is celebrated as Janmashtami, which is also known as Gokulashatami. It is popularly known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Saatam Aatham, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanti, depending upon different regions. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Janmashtami 2021JanmashtamiJanmashtami celebrationsShri Krishna Janmashtamiradha krishnaHema Malini
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon was 'screamed' at by choreographer after first ramp show, says 'she cried all the way home'

Must Watch

PT5M47S

Afghanistan: Internet shutdown in Panjshir province of Afghanistan