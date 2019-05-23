Lok Sabha election results 2019: Rahul Amethi trailing in Amethi, Narendra Modi and Sonia Gandhi ahead

Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is facing a tough contest in Lok Sabha election 2019 in Uttar Pradesh from the Samajwadi-Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal combine. The results of Lok Sabha election 2019 will be declared by late evening on May 23. As per the trends at 9:10 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading from Varanasi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is ahead in Rae Bareli, Ravi Kishan Shukla of the BJP is ahead in Gorakhpur. But Rahul Gandhi was trailing in Amethi by over 2000 votes. Smriti Irani of the BJP is leading in Amethi.

The key constituencies to watch out for in the state are Varanasi, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Azamgarh, Mainpuri, Lucknow, Rampur, among several others. The Lok Sabha election 2019 in Uttar Pradesh was held in all seven phases from 11 April to 19 May. The estimated turnout in the state has been 59.60 per cent, which is likely to be the highest ever in the state in Lok Sabha elections so far. The total number of electors this year increased by 3.96 per cent since the previous election with a total of 14,43,16,893 electors who were eligible to cast their votes in 2019.

A three-tier security system has been put in place at the counting centres all over the state with the deployment of sufficient number of personnel from paramilitary forces and state police to ensure smooth conduct of counting and strict compliance of law and order.