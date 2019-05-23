Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: Initial leads give edge to BJP+

23 May 2019, 09:09 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: Smriti Irani opens a sizeable lead over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. The BJP candidate currently is ahead by 2000 votes. Could this be the biggest news of the day?

23 May 2019, 09:04 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: Among the high-profile BJP candidates currently in the lead are Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Hema Malini (Mathura), Gautam Ganbhir (East Delhi) and Sadhvi Pradhya (Bhopal).

23 May 2019, 08:53 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: EC official data now has BJP in the lead in 60 seats. Congress ahead in 17.

23 May 2019, 08:48 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: Rahul Gandhi may be leading in Wayanad but he is currently behind Smriti Irani in Amethi. Smriti had given Rahul a tough fight in the previous edition of Lok Sabha election as well.

23 May 2019, 08:46 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: EC's official data shows BJP leading in 21 seats while Congress is ahead in 11.

23 May 2019, 08:44 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: TMC now leading in nine seats in West Bengal, BJP is ahead in two. Zee News correspondent reports that cops stopped a Trinamool agent, holding a mobile phone, trying to forcefully enter a counting center in Kolkata's Dum Dum. The man also allegedly tried to enter Gurunanak Institute of Dental Science in Panihati.

23 May 2019, 08:36 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: BJP+ now leading in 130 seats while Congress+ ahead in 57.

23 May 2019, 08:35 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: In battle of Olympians, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore of BJP is leading from Jaipur Rural against Krishna Poonia of Congress.

23 May 2019, 08:31 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: BJP's Sadhvi Pragya is leading in Bhopal constituency. Here, she went up against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh. Digvijaya was flayed by the BJP for not contesting his vote in this election as he chose to put his focus on winning the constituency. Sadhvi Pragya too has been under fire and was temporarily banned from campaigning due to her spate of controversial remarks. After voting, she opted to take a vow of silence which ends today.

23 May 2019, 08:28 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: Rahul Gandhi is leading in Kerala's Wayanad. The Congress president had chosen to also contest from here - apart from the Gandhi bastion of Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) after party workers in the state had requested him. Sonia Gandhi too is leading from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

23 May 2019, 08:25 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: BJP is showing a dominant performance in Rajasthan in the initial trends. The party here is leading in 17 seats.

23 May 2019, 08:23 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: BJP leading in one Delhi seat. The battle for Delhi has been a three-way fight between BJP, AAP and Congress.

23 May 2019, 08:21 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: West Bengal was always going to be a fierce contest and here, initial trends show BJP leading in one seat while TMC is leading in five.

23 May 2019, 08:20 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: Trends in 64 seats available so far have BJP+ leading in 41, Congress+ in 11 and Others in 12. Prominent among those in the lead currently is Narendra Modi from Varanasi seat and Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow.

23 May 2019, 08:15 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: BJP+ opens an early lead, is ahead in 29 seats. Congress+ is ahead in eight.

23 May 2019, 08:02 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: Get set, count! EC has begun with the process that would ultimately decide which party and alliance could form the next government in the country.

23 May 2019, 07:58 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: Counting of votes to begin shortly.

23 May 2019, 07:53 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: Special attention could be on West Bengal today as counting takes place here after intense violence in each of the seven phases of voting.

23 May 2019, 07:41 AM Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Preparations for celebrations have already started at the residence of Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.

23 May 2019, 07:37 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: Congress' Ajay Maken confident of winning from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. He says he is also confident of Congress forming the next government with Rahul Gandhi as the PM.

23 May 2019, 07:30 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: Tight security outside polling centres across the country with the Ministry of Home Affairs having asked states and UTs to ensure maximum vigil for a fair and peaceful counting process.

23 May 2019, 07:28 AM Lok Sabha election results 2019: A majority of exit polls have predicted the NDA to storm back to power with more than 300 seats. The UPA could be halted at under 120 while regional parties not aligned under either NDA or UPA may together account for the remaining numbers. And even as opposition parties have rejected these predictions and put up a confident face, it is the BJP that is smiling the widest so far.

23 May 2019, 07:13 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: Congress has readied a Karnataka-style plan in case Lok Sabha election results 2019 are different from the exit polls. The party have decided to name it as Secular Democratic Front. Congress legal team has prepared three sets of letters in case the party feels it can give a fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in forming the next government. The plan includes bring together parties which are not part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) currently like Trinamool Congress (TMC), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Left Front led by the Communist Party of India Marxist.

23 May 2019, 07:12 AM Lok Sabha election 2019 results: Political leaders make a beeline for temples early Thursday morning. Rajasekharan, BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram. JD(S) Mandya candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore. Actor Ravi Kishan, contesting from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket. offers prayer at his residence.

23 May 2019, 07:04 AM Unlike elections in the past, Lok Sabha election 2019 has been extremely intense with several parties indulging in a vilified campaign which reeked of their desperation to win. There were also several incidents of violence with an overwhelming majority occurring in West Bengal. Allegations and counter-allegations have been the electoral flavour these last few months, voters will have the final say in who will win.