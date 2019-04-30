close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mayawati

Mayawati threatens to reconsider support to MP government

Mayawati`s warning came after Lokendra Singh Rajput, the Samajwadi Party-BSP candidate in Guna in Madhya Pradesh, quit the BSP on Monday and came out in support of Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Mayawati threatens to reconsider support to MP government
File photo

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Tuesday said that she would reconsider her partys support to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Mayawati`s warning came after Lokendra Singh Rajput, the Samajwadi Party-BSP candidate in Guna in Madhya Pradesh, quit the BSP on Monday and came out in support of Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In visual clips posted on social media, Lokendra Singh Rajput, wearing a garland, was seen with Jyotiraditya Scindia, signalling his formal entry into the Congress. 

"Young candidate Lokendra Singh, by joining the Congress, has given us his support. We welcome him to the Congress family," Scindia tweeted.

A furious Mayawati tweeted that she would reconsider her support to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, which has a slim majority. 

If Mayawati decides to withdraw support from the Kamal Nath-led government, the Congress majority will get slimmer in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Tags:
MayawatiBSPElection CommissionMadhya PradeshBhopal
Next
Story

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, arrested for creating ruckus at cricketer's home, granted bail

Must Watch

PT12M54S

Zee Exclusive: Watch exclusive talk of Zee News with East Delhi's BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir