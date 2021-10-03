New Delhi: Hours after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday that left two people dead and several injured, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemned the act and demanded a probe by sitting Supreme Court judge, and not by UP administration.

According to media reports, three farmers were killed and over a dozen injured in the attack. Dr Lalit Kumar from District Hospital at Lakhimpur Kheri confirmed to ANI that two persons were brought dead to the hospital. "One Tajinder Singh sustained injuries. He was given first aid but his condition is serious. We're referring him to another hospital," he said.

2 persons were brought dead to hospital. One Tajinder Singh sustained injuries. He was given first aid but his condition is serious. We're referring him to another hospital: Dr Lalit Kumar, District Hospital, Lakhimpur Kheri pic.twitter.com/5DIyvFs4yB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2021

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is the umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions spearheading the agitation against Centre’s three farm laws have demanded an imposition of murder case on Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra.

Meanwhile, Congress out at the BJP and demanded a judicial probe into the incident and strict action against the guilty. Reacting to the violence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said those who remain silent even after the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri are already dead and underlined that the sacrifice of farmers will not go in vain.

While, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that she will visit Lakhimpur Kheri tomorrow. On Twitter, she asked if farmers had the right to live in this country. "How much does BJP hate the farmers of the country? Don't they have the right to live? If they raise their voice, they will be shot or crushed under a car. Enough. This is a country of farmers not the fiefdom of BJP's brutal ideology," she said on Twitter. "Farmers agitation will be strengthened further and their voice will be louder," she asked.

Earlier today, a group of anti-farm law protesters were demonstrating against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri. As per reports, a group of unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at the farmers. Some of the farmers were reportedly even run over by a vehicle.

On the other hand, Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesman Rakesh Tikait said that he will go to Lakhimpur to meet the injured farmers.

There has been a heavy deployment of forces in the area and police from adjoining districts is also being called in to control the situation.

