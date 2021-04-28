हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dinesh Sharma

UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma admitted to SGPGI days after testing COVID positive

Sharma was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday late evening while his wife, who had also tested positive was hospitalized earlier.

UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma admitted to SGPGI days after testing COVID positive

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences, nearly a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sharma was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday late evening while his wife, who had also tested positive was hospitalized earlier.

Sharma informed about his hospitalization in a tweet.

"A few days ago, I tested positive for COVID-19. After consultation with doctors, I was in home isolation. For better treatment, I have been hospitalized," he tweeted in Hindi.

 

 

PGI sources said on Wednesday that both Sharma and his wife were stable and under medical observation.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dinesh SharmaUttar PradeshSGPGICOVID-19lockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Coronavirus
Next
Story

Nurse assaulted with pedestal fan, helmet by patient's relatives over death rumours in Agra

Must Watch

PT2M2S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day