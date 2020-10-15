हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kumbh mela

Will spend more, next Kumbh Mela will be grander: UP government’s reply to Congress leader Udit Raj

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that it will spend more to make the next Kumbh Mela a grander affair after Congress leader Udit Raj made a controversial statement and questioned the spending on the 2019 Kumbh Mela.

Play

“The next Kumbh will be grander and the government will spend double the amount it had spent in the previous Kumbh fair,” Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said in response to Congress leader Udit Raj`s tweet.

Udit Raj has questioned the Uttar Pradesh government`s spending on 2019 Kumbh fair through his tweet.

Singh said it is not for BJP to answer but for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Congress party to answer whether the government should be spending in the Kumbh or not.

"As far as BJP is concerned, we are proud that we spent on Kumbh 2019. It was known throughout the world. Next Kumbh will be grander and we will spend double the amount. It is the promise to those who wish to attend the Kumbh," the UP Minister said.

Live TV

State Minister Brijesh Pathak also said Kumbh is a global affair now, it is just not restricted to the Uttar Pradesh government. 

"One should not comment on such an event, which is attended by the millions across the world," he said.

The response from the UP ministers came after Congress leader Udit Raj tweeted that no religious teachings and rituals should be funded by the government and cited the expense incurred by the Uttar Pradesh government in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad as an example.

However, Raj deleted the tweet and later restored it again.

"I am restoring my tweet & ready to debate. INC wasn`t tagged & it was my personal. `No religious teachings & rituals to be funded by the GOvt. The state doesn`t have its own religion. UP govt spent 4200 crore in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong?" Raj said in a tweet. 

Attacking the Dalit leader, BJP MP and Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Some people don't have ideas & will for development. When crores of people attend an event, govt has to develop infrastructure & provide facilities. Such events provide opportunities to develop infrastructure,"

kumbh mela2019 kumbh melaUdit RajUttar PradeshSidharth Nath Singh
