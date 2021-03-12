Yogi Adityanath's big decision - all illegal religious structures encroaching roads to be removed

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a serious note of all illegally built religious structures encroaching roads across the state and ordered their immediate removal.

According to reports, the Home Department has issued an order on Thursday directing the district magistrates (DMs) and Commissioners of all the districts to bulldoze all the religious structures that encroach the roads.

On behalf of the state government, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi has written a letter addressed to all the Commissioners and DMs in this regard.

In his letter, Awasthi instructed that all encroachments, including illegally built religious structures, should be removed. The state government has also sought a compliance report from all the Commissioners and DMs by March 14 stating how many religious structures have been removed after the order was issued.

The Chief Minister has recently taken several important decisions, including the move to implement a single-step delivery system to prevent frequent scams in the ration.

Under this, the grain will be brought directly from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse to the shops and every movement of the vehicles will be monitored by the government. This decision was taken during the cabinet meeting.

Besides, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has also proposed Rs 250 crores for 'One district, One Product' (ODOP) for the next financial year in the budget.

In ODOP last year, on 14 May, 26 June, 7 August and 3 December, more than 10 lakh beneficiaries were given loans of about Rs 30,000 crores through four online fairs.

In a bid to increase employment opportunities for youth in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had last month directed banks to give Rs 80,000 crore loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the next financial year.

About 20 lakh MSMEs will benefit from this amount. More than one crore youth will get employment opportunities in the next year.

