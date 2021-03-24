Fresh COVID guidelines for Haridwar Maha Kumbh 2021, here's what can be expected

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is expected to issue fresh guidelines for millions of devotees who are expected to attend the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar.

According to reports, the state government is expected to ask people to strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour in view of the fresh surge in COVID-19 infections in various parts of the country.

Keeping in view the fresh surge in cases and upcoming festivals as well as the Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, it will be important to ensure compliance with the guidelines and to strictly enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks and hygiene and social distancing by people.

The state government is also likely to ask devotees to bring with them negative RT-PCR test not more than 72-hours old. This comes days after the Centre had asked the state government to take stringent measures to control the spread of coronavirus during the Kumbh Mela 2021 beginning from April 1.

In the light of guidelines issued by both the central and state governments in the past for surveillance, containment and caution, state’s Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Monday asked the district administrations, various state and central government organisations and other stakeholders to take all necessary measures to ensure the wearing of face mask, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing by people.

These measures are also included in the National Directives for COVID-19 Management which have to be strictly followed throughout the state, he said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had recently written a letter to the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary underlining the need for taking strict measures to check the spread of the pandemic especially during the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar which sees a huge turnout of devotees on the banks of the Ganga.

"After the steady decline in COVID-19 cases for about five months, cases are showing an increasing trend in several parts of the country over the past few weeks. It has been observed that it is largely due to laxity in the observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour by people especially in crowded places," he said.

"I would, therefore, urge all district magistrates, state government organisations and other stakeholders to take necessary measures for creating awareness among people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and simultaneously take necessary action for its strict enforcement to overcome the pandemic,’’ he said.

"Necessary orders, guidelines issued by various departments of Government of India, state government and respective district administration in this regard, should be widely disseminated to the public and to the tehsil, block and village level functionaries for implementation," he said.

Interestingly, soon after taking over as Uttarakhand chief minister, Tirath Singh Rawat had said there will be no restrictions on devotees gathering in Haridwar for the Kumbh.

Rawat himself tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has been in isolation at home. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand police had on Tuesday launched a Kumbh Mela helpline number 1902 to give people easy access to the mela-related information.

Devotees can find out about the registration process, route plan, diversions, parking lots, nearest ghats, Covid guidelines and available health facilities on this helpline number, Mela Inspector General Sanjay Gunjyal told reporters.

(With Agency Inputs)

