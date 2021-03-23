Siren to be blown across MP for two minutes to make people aware of COVID-19 and take vow of wearing masks

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The Madhya Pradesh government will sound a siren across the state at 11 AM on Tuesday (March 23, 2021) for two minutes to make people take a vow to wear masks and maintain social distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus.

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government will sound a siren across the state at 11 AM on Tuesday (March 23, 2021) for two minutes to make people take a vow to wear masks and maintain social distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus.

This was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday in view of a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections. "Putting on a mask is very important and that is why we are starting this campaign. We should be cautious. Do not let things go out of our hands," the CM told reporters.

He urged the people to follow the resolve strictly as soon as the siren is played.

 

The CM said a siren will be blown again at 7 PM on Tuesday to remind people of their resolve to follow these norms.

Chouhan said, in a worrying trend, fresh COVID-19 cases in Indore, Bhopal and other places are on the rise. He also appealed to people to celebrate upcoming festivals, including Holi, at their homes.

"Slogans like 'Meri Holi, Mera Ghar' should be embraced totally. Festivals should be celebrated with caution," he added. Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload stood at 2,74,405 as on Saturday, as per the state health department.

Night curfew is already in place in Bhopal and Indore.

Madhya Pradesh had recorded 1,308 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday. The state's total tally has now increased to 2,74,405, of which, 3,903 have succumbed to the deadly virus.

India recorded 43,846 new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

