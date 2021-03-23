हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India

India records 40,715 COVID-19 infections in past 24 hours, Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat major cause of concern

According to the data of the Health Ministry, six states - Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu together account for 80.90 per cent of the new cases.

Image for representational use only

NEW DELHI: The Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday said that the country recorded 40,715 infections in the last 24 hours, 13 per cent lower than a day before, taking the total tally to 1,16,86,796 on March 23.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 24,645 (60.53 per cent). It is followed by Punjab with 2,299 while Gujarat reported 1,640 new cases.

 

 

The Ministry also listed out 10 states which are recording an upward trajectory, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan.

India`s total active caseload is rising after touching its lowest mark in mid-February. It stands at 3.45 lakh (3,45,377) today. A net incline of 10,731 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Three states, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, account for 75.15 per cent of total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 62.71 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

The doubling time has decreased from 504.4 on March 1, to 202.3 on March 23. Last year at the time the lockdown was imposed on March 25, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases was 3.4 days.

"14 States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are J&K (UT), Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, D&D & D&N, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, A&N Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland,'' the Health Ministry said.

 

 

India`s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,81,253 on Monday. The national recovery rate is 95.67 per cent. About 29,785 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, one hundred and ninety-nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six states account for 80.4 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra and Punjab each reported 58 casualties. Kerala and Chhattisgarh follow with 12 deaths each.

Besides this, India recorded the highest single-day vaccination. More than 32.53 lakh doses were given in the last 24 hours.

 

