हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand allows up to 200 people to attend wedding ceremonies outside COVID-19 containment zones

In the wake of spiralling coronavirus cases in the state, the Uttarakhand government has allowed marriage gatherings with up to 200 people outside the COVID-19 containment zones in the state amid precautions.

Uttarakhand allows up to 200 people to attend wedding ceremonies outside COVID-19 containment zones

Dehradun: In the wake of spiralling coronavirus cases in the state, the Uttarakhand government has allowed marriage gatherings with up to 200 people outside the COVID-19 containment zones in the state amid precautions.

In a statement, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that weddings outside containment zones will have a gathering of 200 people, who will have to abide by COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

The state has imposed a night curfew in Dehradun from 10 pm to 5 am to combat COVID-19. The state cabinet decided to shut schools for classes 1 to 12 in Dehradun, Haldwani, and Haridwar till April 30.

Uttarakhand had on Monday reported 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 1,10,146. 

The active cases in the state now stand at 7,846. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash had on Saturday held a meeting with the officials of the state health department and district magistrates (DM) to discuss the COVID-19 situation at the Secretariat.

He said since COVID-19 cases are increasing all over the country, the state will have to be proactive in preventing the spread of the virus and instructed all the District Magistrates to be thoroughly prepared to cope up with the situation. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UttarakhandWeddingscontainment zonescovid-19 in indiaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Dehradun issues new COVID-19 restrictions, 200 people allowed at weddings

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day