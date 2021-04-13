Uttarakhand allows up to 200 people to attend wedding ceremonies outside COVID-19 containment zones

Dehradun: In the wake of spiralling coronavirus cases in the state, the Uttarakhand government has allowed marriage gatherings with up to 200 people outside the COVID-19 containment zones in the state amid precautions.

In a statement, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that weddings outside containment zones will have a gathering of 200 people, who will have to abide by COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

The state has imposed a night curfew in Dehradun from 10 pm to 5 am to combat COVID-19. The state cabinet decided to shut schools for classes 1 to 12 in Dehradun, Haldwani, and Haridwar till April 30.

Uttarakhand had on Monday reported 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 1,10,146.

The active cases in the state now stand at 7,846. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash had on Saturday held a meeting with the officials of the state health department and district magistrates (DM) to discuss the COVID-19 situation at the Secretariat.

He said since COVID-19 cases are increasing all over the country, the state will have to be proactive in preventing the spread of the virus and instructed all the District Magistrates to be thoroughly prepared to cope up with the situation.

Live TV