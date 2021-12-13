Assam Rifles sets up North East's biggest Christmas star in Mizoram- See pics

Aizawl/Kohima: The Assam Rifles troopers have erected a huge 47-feet Christmas star -- the largest in the northeastern region, ahead of Christmas, in Mizoram, officials said on Monday (December 13).

An Assam Rifles official in Aizawl said that the Lunglei Battalion of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles has constructed a humongous "Christmas Star" at Lunglei in Mizoram.

The star of Bethlehem measuring 47 feet in height is the largest "Christmas Star" of the northeast. It marked the occasion of "Advent Christmas", and is a beacon of hope with aim to spread a message of positivity and togetherness for local populace, an Assam Rifles statement said.



(Image credit: IANS)

The Christmas celebrations across the northeastern region last year was subdued due to the COVID restrictions which forced the people to remain indoors.

The imposing star overlooking Lunglei has attracted many visitors within the first week of its presence. The local residents have been invited to visit the Star of Bethlehem. It is also becoming a popular attraction among them for picnics and family outings.

The locals have been highly appreciative of the efforts of Assam Rifles towards spreading the spirit of Christmas.



(Image credit: IANS)

Meanwhile, the Planning and Coordination Department of the Nagaland government on Monday has launched the second edition of the `Nagaland for Green Christmas` campaign this year, urging the citizens to celebrate a sustainable and environment-friendly Christmas.

In Kohima, the Planning and Coordination Department requesting the people to celebrate a sustainable and environment-friendly Christmas said that the key objective of this campaign is to align the Christmas festival celebration to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals dissemination and spark action among the residents in Nagaland for making this Christmas and beyond, sustainable.

An official statement said that the `Nagaland for Green Christmas` is the need of the hour for "our state primarily because, while it is the most wonderful time of the year, it`s not the most environmentally friendly. With a little know-how, we can host a state-wide sustainable and eco-friendly Christmas".

"From the type of tree we buy to the food we eat, everything - no matter how big or small - can make a huge difference. The key is to incorporate small changes and considerations into our normal routine - think about the items we buy, how we use them and how we dispose of them as well," the statement said.

As part of this campaign, SDG Coordination Centre has opened up the `Green Christmas Contest 2021` which will be taking applications till December 25.

Over six million Christians live in Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya while there are a significant number of Christians in the other northeastern states of Manipur, Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Live TV