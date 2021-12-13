हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bipin Rawat

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's chopper crash: Mobile phone of eyewitness sent for forensic analysis

A probe is also underway to ascertain why the photographer and a few others with him had gone to the dense forest region, which is a prohibited area due to the frequent movement of wild animals. 

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat&#039;s chopper crash: Mobile phone of eyewitness sent for forensic analysis
Screen grab from the video

Coonoor: The mobile phone of the person, who had video graphed the helicopter that crashed near here leading to the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others, has been sent for forensic examination, police said on Sunday.

Joe, a wedding photographer from Coimbatore, had gone to Katteri area in the hilly Nilgiris district along with his friend Nazar and some of his family members to click photographs on December 8. Out of curiosity, he had recorded the video of the ill-fated helicopter on his mobile phone, apparently moments before it crashed. 

The video of the chopper disappearing into the fog has since gone viral on social media. 

The district police have collected Joe's mobile phone and sent it to a forensic lab in Coimbatore, as part of the investigation in the case. 

A probe is also underway to ascertain why the photographer and few others with him had gone to the dense forest region, which is a prohibited area due to the frequent movement of wild animals, they said. 

Meanwhile, the police department has sought details relating to weather and temperature in the region on the fateful day, from the Meteorological department in Chennai.

Besides, police are questioning witnesses to gather clues about the crash, they said. 

General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed when the Mi-17VH helicopter crashed in a wooded valley at Katteri-Nanjappanchathram area in Coonoor on Wednesday. 

One IAF personnel survived the crash and is undergoing treatment in Bengaluru. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bipin Rawatbipin rawat chopper crashbipin rawat accidentbipin rawat helicopter crash
Next
Story

2001 Parliament attack: 20 years ago, terrorists infiltrated premises of India's temple of democracy

Must Watch

PT19M23S

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor