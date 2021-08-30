Astronauts eat floating pizza in space, internet is amazed at this video of International Space Station- Watch

New Delhi: A team of astronauts aboard the International Space Station has taken the internet by storm after a video of them having pizza surfaced. Thomas Pesquet, an astronaut posted a video of him and his friends enjoying pizza aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and now it has gone crazy viral leaving the netizens amazed.

The visuals show Thomas enjoying himself with his friends while having floating pizzas in the shuttle. The video was captioned- ”Floating pizza night with friends, it almost feels like a Saturday on Earth They say a good chef never reveals their secrets, but I made a video so you can be the judge. Everything but pineapple, that would be a serious offense in Italy.”

Watch the amazing video:

As soon as Thomas posted the video online it went crazy viral and has garnered 724,287 views in just 24 hours of sharing.

Netizens loved watching the video and expressed their amusement in the comment section. “Gravity, It’s insane,” wrote an Instagram user, while another commented, ” “Why the pizza flows but the toppings stay still on top of the pizza? Mysterious.”

