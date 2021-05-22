Bizarre : World's largest poop on display at UK museum dates back to 9th Century

New Delhi: Have you were wondered if there is a record for the "largest human poop", well shockingly there is such a feat and the results show that the largest known human poop ever in the history of mankind was made by a Viking.

The poo was uncovered in the UK back in 1972 and as per reaserchers it dates back to the ninth century. The excreta is 20 cm long and five cm wide is attributed to belong to a Viking man in Jorvik which is now called York. It now rests at York Archeological Resource Centre.

According to a report in LadBible, Archaeologists from the York Archaeological Trust were excavating an area when they came across this collosal turd. The specimen was handed over to officials who did some tests, who in turn made some very interesting findings.

Researchers were able ascertain the man's diet whcih mainly consisted of meat and bread. Notably, they believe that man was sick as they found several hundred parasitic eggs in the turd.

Dr Andrew Jones an employee of York Archaeological Trust described the coprolite as the “most exciting piece of excrement", adding that it is as “irreplaceable as the Crown Jewels".

This human poop is referred to as a large paleofaeces, or a coprolite, or a desiccated human dung specimen, in the scientific community.