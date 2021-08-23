हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral Videos

Bride refuses to enter wedding venue until her entry song plays, check out viral video

The bride refused to enter the wedding venue because the song she had chosen for her entry was not played.

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Wedding day is the most important day of a couple’s life and to mark that day, both bride and groom put their best efforts. But sometimes things don’t go as planned and leave people upset. In one such incident, a bride got upset and refused to enter her wedding venue until the song she had chosen for her entry was played.

In the video, the bride along with her friends, siblings, and cousins is seen coming to the entrance but suddenly stops and refuses to walk further because the song she chose for her bridal entry was not being played. At a point, she even gets emotional after trying to say that she had requested earlier about her bridal entry song.

The video was shared on the Instagram page The Wedding Brigade with the caption that read: “Watch the video to know why the bride didn’t want to enter the venue. Brides to be don’t forget to get your bridal entry song ready to avoid last-minute mishaps.”

The video has gone viral and has over 17k likes.

 

Viral VideosTrending VideosIndian weddings
