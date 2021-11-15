Bridegroom's family lays blacktop road just day before marriage for guests' convenience

Hyderabad: Marriage is a special occasion in every household. Families take special care to ensure their invitees have a memorable time and do not face any kind of hardship or inconvenience in attending the marriage.

You might have come across various lavish marriages wherein the invitees are welcomed on red carpet, but have you heard or come across any family which has laid a blacktop road to its invitees so that they do not face inconvenience navigating through potholes leading to the marriage house.

In West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, a bridegroom's family literally had to lay a blacktop road a day before the marriage to enable their invitees have a smooth ride to their home.

Nireekshan Rao, a pleader (gumastha) in local Narasapuram court, was overseeing all preparations for his son's marriage. However, it was brought to the family's notice that the road leading to their house in Kotha Navarasapuram village had full of potholes and fearing that the relatives coming to their house to join celebrations would face inconvenience navigating through the potholes riddled road, Nireekshan Rao decided to lay a blacktop road from his own expenses.

Nireekshan Rao's 26-year-old son Harsha Kumar, a private company employee in Vijayawada, was to get married on November 13 and by November 12th night a blacktop road was laid.

Nearly half a kilometre road was laid incurring a cost of more than Rs 1 lakh. Nireekshan Rao spent the entire money from his pocket.

``We had no choice but to lay road from our own expenses as we did not want anyone coming for our marriage ceremony to face any inconvenience,'' Nireekshan Rao explains to Zee Media while adding that, ``we did not do it for any publicity.''

However, this particular news reached the top echelons of Andhra Pradesh government. The local administration and the ruling party public representatives were pulled up and reprimanded as the message of a citizen laying road was giving a wrong image of the government.

Infact, according to Nireekshan Rao, a road from Narsapuram to Pallakollu passing through their village was sanctioned but the contractor was yet to start the work, and all those who use the road faced hardships since long time.

``I hope we will not be blamed for this and there will no political slugfest. We want to lead a normal and peaceful life,'' says Nireekshan Rao.



Live TV