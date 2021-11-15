Internet is hooked at viral video of twin sisters recreating Squid Game's Pink Soldier track- Watch

New Delhi: The year 2021 saw a lot of hit releases on the OOT platform. The South-Korean survival drama Squid Game is literally among the best of lot on the internet. The popularity of the show is many folds and it broke 2021’s viewership record for Netflix.

The internet is totally obsessed with the South-Korean show. Every day more and more posts or hilarious memes related to the show overshadows other content on social media.

One such content, created by fans of the show, is now going viral on the social media platform. A clip of twin sisters recreating Squid Game’s popular track, Pink Soldier has gone viral online and will bowl you over.

Watch the video here:

The short but mesmerising clip, featuring Kiran and Nivi in perfect coordination, is mindblowing.

The video video was posted on Instagram with caption, “This was actually hard.”

As soon as the video was posted online, the netizens started showering it with wonderful comments.

“The talent you guys have is on another level! Too good,” a user said. Another user commented, “You guys are awesome.”

