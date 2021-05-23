Clever goat unlocks cage and causes mayhem, watch what happens next

New Delhi: Animals can sometimes seem very dumb and make us laugh with all their silly actions, but this goat decided to surprise everyone with his brilliance as he escaped a locked cage and set all his friends free as well.

In the video, the goat is in a cage with the bars wide enough for him to comfortably push his head out.

The goat is smart enough to unlock the gate using its mouth and does so very easily. After picking the lock, the goat unlatches the cage, leaving netizens shocked at his brilliance.

Take a look at how the goat escaped from the cage: