Closeup picture of ant SHOCKS internet, netizens say, 'Antman should be horror film'

New Delhi: Photography is more than just pressing the click button. Like science, photography also has myriad branches one of which is microphotography where the subject in the pictures taken is magnified and looks bigger than its actual size. With microphotography, such images are produced that leave the viewer wondering as it contains the smallest details of the subject. But sometimes the image may terrify the viewer as the horrific details of the subject is also magnified in it.

One such spooky image was captured by Lithuanian wildlife photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas for the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition showcases the art of microscopic photography, prompting people to capture details not seen by the human eye.

Kavaliauskas took a magnified snapshot of an ant which when seen looks like some monster from a sci-fi movie has come to life. The picture can surely give nightmares and chills.

The scary snapshot of ant is going viral all over social media and netizens are sharing their horrific feelings after viewing the image. One user wrote "Thank you for ruining ants. I thought they looked cute. Now I’m terrified", “Now imagine a million of these rushing you,” wrote another. One of the users suggested that ant-man shoulda been a horror film after seeing the picture.