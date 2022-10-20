NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

SHOCKING! Bihar Nurse brutally beats two boys for recording poor condition of HOSPITAL, video goes viral- WATCH- Taking

Two boys were brutally beaten up by nurses after the video went viral, netizens were fuming and started tagging the Bihar Health Department on social media and demanding action on the matter. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The boys were recording the poor condition of the hospital
  • The video of the incident is becoming fiercely viral on social media
  • The nurses locked they and beat them mercilessly

Trending Photos

SHOCKING! Bihar Nurse brutally beats two boys for recording poor condition of HOSPITAL, video goes viral- WATCH- Taking

Bihar: In a shocking incident two young boys were brutally beaten by nurses with sticks after being locked in a room for recording poor condition of the Chapra hospital. The boys can be seen in pain and were pleading to leave them and let them go but both the nurses kept on beating them with a stick.  According to reports, the nurse stopped the boys while they were filming the hospital’s subpar administration. 

ALSO WATCH: Girls Dancing for Instagram reels at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Minister orders probe

Reportedly the incident took place when two boys went to the hospital for to collect medical certificates and when they saw the poor condition of the hospital they started recording it but they were caught by the hospital staff they were brought to the hospital. Then they were taken to the nurses. As the nurses heard about the incident they locked the boys and beat them mercilessly. The nurses forced them to delete the recording.

The video of the incident is becoming fiercely viral on social media. It is being said that the men were released after the intervention of the superintendent of the hospital. 

After the video went viral, netizens were fuming and started tagging the Bihar Health Department on social media and demanding action on the matter. At the same time, some social media users are accusing the young men of misbehaviour and calling the nurses' reactions right. Till now no action has been taken by the hospital. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?