SHOCKING! Bihar Nurse brutally beats two boys for recording poor condition of HOSPITAL, video goes viral- WATCH- Taking

Bihar: In a shocking incident two young boys were brutally beaten by nurses with sticks after being locked in a room for recording poor condition of the Chapra hospital. The boys can be seen in pain and were pleading to leave them and let them go but both the nurses kept on beating them with a stick. According to reports, the nurse stopped the boys while they were filming the hospital’s subpar administration.

Reportedly the incident took place when two boys went to the hospital for to collect medical certificates and when they saw the poor condition of the hospital they started recording it but they were caught by the hospital staff they were brought to the hospital. Then they were taken to the nurses. As the nurses heard about the incident they locked the boys and beat them mercilessly. The nurses forced them to delete the recording.

Two nurses of Sadar Hospital, Chapra, Bihar made two youth hostage fr 4 hours and assaulted them with Lathis for capturing hospital's improper facilities on video. No FIR gt lodged against these Nurses. Civil Surgeon of the district denied that any such incident happened there. pic.twitter.com/39T96Dnx99 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) October 17, 2022

The video of the incident is becoming fiercely viral on social media. It is being said that the men were released after the intervention of the superintendent of the hospital.

After the video went viral, netizens were fuming and started tagging the Bihar Health Department on social media and demanding action on the matter. At the same time, some social media users are accusing the young men of misbehaviour and calling the nurses' reactions right. Till now no action has been taken by the hospital.