Delhi Airport's love flies high: On Valentines Day, it has special messages for these airlines

Love seems to be flying high and quite literally for Delhi Airport as on Valentines Day, it chalked out its own way for expressing love to several airlines. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, Delhi Airport on Friday treated social media users to light-hearted affectionate exchanges.

On Twitter, Delhi Airport had a long and pun-filled conversation with Indigo. It said, "Hey IndiGo, promise me you’ll never run away from my runway!" To this Indigo replied, "Oh darling, your love brings me back on-time, every time!"

The public display of affection between the two did not end here. Delhi Airport further tweeted, "My love, IndiGo, we have so many future planes together! I’m just plane crazy about you." Acknowledging the love from Delhi Airport, IndiGo replied, "Whenever you say that “kuch kuch hota hai”. I know your love affair goes beyond one!"

Hey @airvistara, its valentines day, want to continue flying higher with us? #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 14, 2020

Hey @flyspicejet, love how you turn my hub red, hot and spicy! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 14, 2020

Apart from IndiGo, the Delhi Airport tweeted its affection to Air India, Air Vistara, and SpiceJet.

Tweeting out its love for Air India, the Delhi Airport said," Hey Air India, you’ll always be my love at first flight! I love how you are so plane and simple." To this AI replied, "It feels great to have a special place in your hub."

Expressing its love for Air Vistara, the Delhi Airport tweeted, "Hey Air Vistara, its Valentines Day, want to continue flying higher with us? Why thank you, we get this new feeling with you and it never gets old, runway with me?" To this Air Vistara replied, "Delhi Airport, cheesy but landed well, just like all our aircraft thanks to you."

Delhi Airport's repartee ended with SpiceJet. "Hey SpiceJet, love how you turn my hub red, hot and spicy! Keep it spicy!" SpiceJet repied with "You're always in our Dil, Dilli!"