Delhi Metro: Picture Of Couple Kissing In Train Goes Viral, DMRC Reacts

Delhi Metro trains have been witnessing multiple incidents condemned by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Recently, there have been numerous incidents of people shooting videos on metro trains, quarreling with each other, and couples getting intimate. Adding to the list is a new picture of a couple kissing on the train. The picture shared on social media is attracting much attention and has divided the internet's reaction. Many social media users condemn the act, while others are in its favour.

The image was shared on social media without many details and did not show the faces of the couple. However, many assumed that the couple was kissing. According to the caption, the incident took place on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on a train going towards the HUDA City Center. The person who shared the image on social media tagged Delhi Metro, DMRC, Delhi Police, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as well.

Also read: Delhi Metro: Girl Spotted Using Hair Straightener In Train, Video Goes Viral

After the image went viral, Delhi Metro took cognizance of the situation and responded to the tweet, saying, "Hi. Any inconvenience is regretted. Checked at HUDA City Center, and no such passengers found." Many social media users criticised DMRC's response and also mentioned that they were late responding to the situation.

Hi. Any inconvenience is regretted. Checked at HUDA City Center and no such passengers found. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, one of the social media users supported the incident saying, "People in Dehli will literally walk past a man stabbing a woman to death like its not their business, but PDA is where they draw the line." Another user said, "Kiss more and kiss open. Kiss often. Make them jealous. Cheers, to love." At the same time, there were others who criticised the act.

It is to be noted that the Delhi Metro had previously issued an advisory criticizing such instances. As well as warning the commuters against filming videos on trains. In a statement, DMRC said, "Any such activity that may cause inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro."

They added, "Commuters should not indulge in any indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters. DMRC's Operations and Maintenance Act, in fact, lists out indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59."