Food blogger makes golgappa ice cream with chutney in viral video, internet is disappointed- Watch

New Delhi: Golgappas is something everyone is crazy about. Be it male or female, children or elderly, north Indian or south Indian everyone enjoys a plate of this treat.

Every Indian state has its own name for golgappas, including pani puri, patache, pukcha…the list goes on and on.

In the last few months, many videos of bizarre food combinations have surfaced on the internet. But the recent one is the worst of all.

You remember videos of momos, dosa and dhoklas infused with ice cream that made the internet cringe hard? Well, this time a new concoction is in town and it is worse than anything.

A food blogging channel, The Great Indian Foodie, has shared a video on Instagram in which a man can be seen making ice cream with golgappa.

The clip shows a man making golgappa ice cream rolls. Take a look:

The video starts with him making a couple of golgappas with sukha puri, aloo, chhole and lots of chutney. Moving to the next step, the man adds some cream and proceeds to make the ice cream rolls.

As soon as the video was uploaded it went crazy viral on the internet and the netizens had mixed reactions. Till now, the video has garnered over 151,000 views and tons of reactions.

