Forest department team shoots and kill bear in self-defence in Uttarakhand's Chamoli-- Watch video

Chamoli

A bear was shot and killed by a team of the forest department in Uttarakhand`s Chamoli after it attacked and injured locals.

Forest department team shoots and kill bear in self-defence in Uttarakhand&#039;s Chamoli-- Watch video
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Chamoli: During a rescue operation, a bear was shot and killed by a team of the forest department in Uttarakhand`s Chamoli on Wednesday (September 22) after it attacked the forest officials.

The incident took place at around 12.30 am on Wednesday (September 22) near Singhdwar in the Joshimath area of Chamoli, after the team received information from locals that a bear was seen roaming around in the Singhdwar area, according to the forest department.

News Agency ANI share the video on microblogging site Twitter saying "Forest officials shot dead a sloth bear after it attacked some of them when they were trying to catch it." Watch:

"Immediately, a 15 membered team of the department, that was patrolling the area reached the spot and tried to catch the bear by throwing a net. However, the beat attacked the team and injured five people," the forest department said in a statement.

The statement further said that "in order to save their lives, the forest department personnel shot the bear, after which it was killed". 

ALSO WATCH: 'Aisa desh hai mera', Twitterati react to elderly Muslim man's rendition of iconic Mahabharata title song

