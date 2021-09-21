'Aisa desh hai mera', Twitterati react to elderly Muslim man's rendition of iconic Mahabharata title song

New Delhi: A video of an elderly Muslim man's rendition of the iconic Mahabharata title song has gone viral on Twitter and is winning hearts. A 1:08 minute clip, shared by Dr SY Quraishi, the former chief election commissioner of India, has already garnered nearly 1 lakh views.

Quraishi captioned it 'Beating the stereotypes!' and the 'Chachaji' made his way to people's hearts through his clarity in shloka rendition.

To some users, the video also reminded them of the days when they used to wait for their weekly dose of entertainment through Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The clip has so far been liked by over 6.3k people and has been retweeted by more than 1,100 people.

WATCH:

"Absolutely loved it; reminds me of childhood days when we used to run back home to watch the episode and get relived on hearing this music," a user said.

"He not only sang it well he has knowledge of what he is singing n to the core. Very well done sir," another added.

"This is the best thing about India. Absolutely lovely. Despite differences, we accept other cultures and uphold harmony. It is bliss," a Twitterati commented.