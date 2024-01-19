Get Free Chole Bhature From This Restaurant By Showing Cancel Maldives Trip Ticket

New Delhi: In a unique twist to the ongoing India-Maldives diplomatic discord, a restaurant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is stirring up support for Lakshadweep tourism. Mr. Bhatura, a popular restaurant chain in Noida and Ghaziabad, has introduced a tempting offer - a free plate of their 'special chole bhature' with every Lakshadweep booking or any trip cancellation to the Maldives.

Joining the #BoycottMaldives campaign, the restaurant aims to boost tourism in Lakshadweep while expressing solidarity with the country. The owner, Vijay Mishra, highlighted the positive response and plans to extend the offer until the end of January.

The initiative stems from recent derogatory remarks made by Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to strained India-Maldives relations. The move comes as a unique blend of culinary delight and patriotic support for the nation's tourism sector.

Culinary Solidarity Amid Diplomatic Strain

The restaurant's unique campaign aims to combine gastronomic delight with a call for support to the nation's tourism industry amidst strained diplomatic ties. By offering a complimentary plate of 'chole bhature,' Mr. Bhatura not only spices up the culinary experience but also underscores the importance of national solidarity.

Boosting Lakshadweep Tourism

In a bid to promote tourism in Lakshadweep, the restaurant's offer encourages travel enthusiasts to choose the picturesque island destination. The initiative aligns with the #BoycottMaldives campaign, urging travelers to redirect their plans and explore the beauty of Lakshadweep.

Response And Extension Plans

The owner, Vijay Mishra, expressed satisfaction with the response, noting that ten people in the NCR region had already availed the offer. The positive feedback has prompted the restaurant to consider extending the scheme until the end of January, demonstrating ongoing commitment to supporting national causes.

Diplomatic Tensions And Inspirations

The restaurant's owner shared that the idea emerged in response to derogatory remarks made by Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move symbolizes the restaurant's commitment to supporting the country amidst diplomatic tensions.

Background Of Diplomatic Strain

Diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives arose as President Mohamed Muizzu, considered pro-China, reiterated his intention to remove Indian military personnel from the country.

Recent calls for the withdrawal of Indian troops by March 15 have further strained bilateral relations, leading to social media backlash and a wave of canceled trips to the Maldives.