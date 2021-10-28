हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Google CEO Sundar Pichai forgets to unmute himself on video call - Watch

Pichai was talking to Kermit the Frog on Google Meet as part of YouTube’s “Dear Earth” series when this funny blooper happened. And Pichai admitted, like everyone else, he has forgotten to unmute himself on video calls a few times this year!

Google CEO Sundar Pichai forgets to unmute himself on video call - Watch

With virtual meetings taking precedence in work-from-home era of COVID times, the numner of video calls have gone up. And several times, many of us have forgotten to unmute ourselves and kept talking, discovering the folly only when someone else pointed that out. 

It seems it's not 'ordinary folks' like us, even Google CEO Sundar Pichai has made the same mistake. Pichai took to Twitter on Wednesday (October 27) to share a video where he initially forgot to unmute himself. “Always remember to unmute…thanks @KermitTheFrog for joining us on @YouTube #DearEarth and chatting about some of our shared interests,” Pichai tweeted, along with a short, two-minute video clip of his interaction with Muppet character Kermit the Frog.

Pichai was talking to Kermit the Frog on Google Meet as part of YouTube’s “Dear Earth” series - aimed at addressing the world's sustainability challenges and the possible solutions. "Hi there, Sundar,” Kermit, a Muppet character created in 1955 said to Pichai, and the latter is seen responding but no sound could be heard as his mic was on mute.  “Sundar, I think you are on mute. Wow, can't believe I am talking to the CEO of Google, and he is on mute,” Kermit says.

Around 11 seconds into the clip, Pichai realises the blooper and unmutes himself. He tells Kermit, “Sorry Kermit the Frog, I was on mute and I’ve done it a few times this year like everyone else,” he said with a smile.

Watch the video here:

 

 

The conversation then continues with the two discussing the type of YouTube videos they like to watch. Pichai shares that he and his kids love to watch cooking videos, especially how to make pizza!

Also check: Toddler doesn't want to eat roti-sabzi, dal-chawal, he wants cake - watch cute video

He also loves science videos and well as football and cricket highlights. In another funny moment, Kermit replies, “I love cricket, yummy,” obviously indicating the insects, to which Pichai says that he means "another kind of cricket"!

 

