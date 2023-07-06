trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631668
Group Of Women Sing Justin Bieber’s Baby In Viral Video: Watch

A unique version of Justin Bieber’s 2010 song Baby is now going viral on social media, leaving netizens amused and entertained.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Justin Bieber’s song, Baby, was released in 2010.
  • The song is quite popular among the youth.
  • A video of a group of women singing Baby is going viral.

Justin Bieber's song Baby is considered one of the most popular tracks by the singer, thanks to its smooth vocals and catchy pop hooks. The song made Bieber a pop sensation and has to date inspired several covers. While the peppy number continues to remain a favourite among fans, a unique version of the 2010 song is now going viral on social media, leaving netizens amused and entertained. In the video, a group of women dressed in traditional outfits can be seen singing their rendition of Baby. The video has been shared on Instagram by a handle named, The Culture Gully, and has amassed a lot of views and likes.

Women sing Justin Bieber's Baby in an under-construction building

As the video plays, we can see a group of women sitting inside an under-construction building, accompanied by a few men and children. The group, which seemed like members of a family, sat inside a room and sang the hit number to entertain themselves.

The women perfectly aced the lyrics of the song. One of the women even used a utensil as a musical instrument to enhance their song. The women were dressed in traditional outfits and acted as if they were singing folk songs. While the women sang the song, others present at the spot were seen enjoying the same.

“Taking a break during supervising the construction of their house, this family created a whole new rendition of Justin Beiber’s song 'Baby'. There’s no dearth of talent all across the world,” the video was captioned.

Watch:

 

Social media users, while reacting to the video, shared a range of comments.

One user wrote, "It’s beautiful."

Another commented, "They're so good."

"Talent ki koi kami nahi hai (there's no dearth of talent)" said a third user.

A fourth user chimed in, saying, "Absolutely love this."

The video has so far amassed thousands of views and likes.

