Indian Father Surprises Son With Lamborghini Huracan STO Worth Over Rs 5 Crore On 18th Birthday: WATCH Video

New Delhi: An Indian businessman based in the UAE has left netizens in awe by gifting his son a Lamborghini Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologato) for his 18th birthday. The extravagant present, valued at over Rs 5 crore, was bestowed upon Tarun Rungta, who received the lavish gift with great excitement in March 2024.

What Is In Video?

The video capturing the moment of the grand unveiling gained widespread attention after Tarun shared it on Instagram, expressing his gratitude and joy through various hashtags. (Also Read: Mobile Recharge Prices Expected To Rise After Lok Sabha Elections)

In the video, Tarun and his father, Vivek Kumar Rungta, along with other family members, are seen entering a Lamborghini showroom in the UAE, where the sleek sports car awaited its new owner. (Also Read: Attention: HDFC Bank's Special Fixed Deposit Scheme Ending On THIS Date)

Tarun's Instagram Post

In his Instagram caption, Tarun expressed his overflowing gratitude to his father, Vivek Kumar Rungta, for making his 18th birthday truly magical with the gift of his dream car.

Tarun's Instagram bio also reveals his passion for cars, particularly Lamborghinis, describing himself as a "Lamborghini enthusiast."

About Vivek Kumar Rungta

Vivek Kumar Rungta, the owner of the VKR Group, an investment organization with a significant presence in the Middle East, spared no expense in fulfilling his son's dream.

The family's visit to the dealership was marked by anticipation and excitement as they awaited the unveiling of the luxurious automobile.

About The Momentous Occasion

As the black fabric covering the car was ceremoniously removed, Tarun's delight was palpable, captured on camera with a beaming smile. The Lamborghini Huracan STO, adorned in Giallo Belenus, gleamed in the showroom, symbolizing the culmination of Tarun's aspirations.

Celebration

Before leaving the dealership, the family celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony, marking the beginning of a new chapter with their prized possession.

The keys to the Lamborghini Huracan STO were handed over.