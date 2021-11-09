Jeff Bezos playfully warns Leonardo DiCaprio after video of his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez goes viral - Watch

NEW YORK: Jeff Bezos, the Amazon CEO and world’s richest man, has threatened to push Leonardo DiCaprio, one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs, off the cliff after a video showing his longtime girlfriend Lauren Sánchez chatting with the latter.

No no, don’t take it seriously. The 57-year-old Amazon CEO had just playfully responded to the viral 6-second video shot during the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday.

In the video, which has been viewed over 12 million times since it was first shared on Twitter, Leonardo DiCaprio can be seen hitting it off with Bezos’ 51-year-old girlfriend.

In the viral video, Sánchez can be easily spotted flashing a big smile while chatting closely with DiCaprio, who co-chaired the event for the 10th consecutive year.

Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl pic.twitter.com/PkwcRcoFvS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

Whit the two chatted, Bezos stood silently by his girlfriend. However, he playfully responded to the viral video later.

"Leo, come over here, I want to show you something," Bezos captioned a shirtless photo of himself standing over a sign that reads, "Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop."

Interestingly, DiCaprio’s model-and-actress girfriend Camila Morrone was also in attendance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday.

Jeff Bezos has been romantically linked to American news anchor Lauren Sanchez since 2019. Their relationship made headlines shortly after the Amazon chief, in a surprise announcement, revealed that he was divorcing his wife, MacKenzie Scott, after 25 years together.