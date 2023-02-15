topStoriesenglish2573663
Newsviral
TIPU SULTAN VS VEER SAVARKAR

'Kill Them All': Karnataka BJP Chief Says 'Tipu Sultan Followers Shouldn't Be Alive'

Tipu Sultan Vs Veer Savarkar: Karnataka BJP Chief Kateel had last month said that the coming assembly election in the state will be about "Tipu versus Savarkar".

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 08:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Kill Them All': Karnataka BJP Chief Says 'Tipu Sultan Followers Shouldn't Be Alive'

BENGALURU: Despite PM Modi's appeal to focus on productive issues, Karnataka Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has once aginst made a very provocative remark by saying that the followers of 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan should not be allowed to live. He even called for “killing” them all. The Karnataka BJP chief said, " Do you think this state requires Lord Hanuman devotees or descendants of Tipu? I am issuing a challenge - those who are ardent followers of Tipu should not remain alive on this fertile soil."

According to media reports, Kateel, in his warning, said that the descendants of Tipu Sultan should be chased out to forests. Kateel reiterated that a majority of people think that Tipu Sultan was a bigoted tyrant who forcefully converted thousands. He also attacked the erstwhile Congress government in Karnataka for celebrating his birth anniversary for two consecutive years despite several protests across the state.

Video of his provocative speech by shared by several handles on Twitter. 

 

 

Kateel also accused Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah of Muslim appeasement. “We follow Lord Ram and worship Lord Hanuman, so let’s send Tipu’s descendants back home," he said during his controversial speech at the ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatra’ in Koppal district.

Addressing BJP supporters, the Karnataka BJP leader said, "We are devotees of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman. We offer prayers and obeisance to Lord Hanuman, and we are not Tipu's descendants."

It may be recalled that earlier this month, Kateel had stoked a controversy by claiming that the coming assembly election in the state was all about "Tipu versus Savarkar". "They (Congress) allowed celebrating Tipu Jayanti which was not required, and spoke disgracefully about Savarkar," he had said. Expressing similar views, Union Home Minister Amit Shah too said that the Congress and the JD(S) believe in Tipu Sultan and that the two parties cannot do any good for Karnataka.

Assembly elections are due on 224 seats in Karnataka in April-May, in which the BJP is hoping to win a second term in power.

Live Tv

Tipu Sultan Vs Veer SavarkarNalin Kumar KateelKarnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka polls

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!