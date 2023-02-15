'Kill Them All': Karnataka BJP Chief Says 'Tipu Sultan Followers Shouldn't Be Alive'

BENGALURU: Despite PM Modi's appeal to focus on productive issues, Karnataka Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has once aginst made a very provocative remark by saying that the followers of 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan should not be allowed to live. He even called for “killing” them all. The Karnataka BJP chief said, " Do you think this state requires Lord Hanuman devotees or descendants of Tipu? I am issuing a challenge - those who are ardent followers of Tipu should not remain alive on this fertile soil."

According to media reports, Kateel, in his warning, said that the descendants of Tipu Sultan should be chased out to forests. Kateel reiterated that a majority of people think that Tipu Sultan was a bigoted tyrant who forcefully converted thousands. He also attacked the erstwhile Congress government in Karnataka for celebrating his birth anniversary for two consecutive years despite several protests across the state.

Video of his provocative speech by shared by several handles on Twitter.

Kateel also accused Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah of Muslim appeasement. “We follow Lord Ram and worship Lord Hanuman, so let’s send Tipu’s descendants back home," he said during his controversial speech at the ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatra’ in Koppal district.

Addressing BJP supporters, the Karnataka BJP leader said, "We are devotees of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman. We offer prayers and obeisance to Lord Hanuman, and we are not Tipu's descendants."

It may be recalled that earlier this month, Kateel had stoked a controversy by claiming that the coming assembly election in the state was all about "Tipu versus Savarkar". "They (Congress) allowed celebrating Tipu Jayanti which was not required, and spoke disgracefully about Savarkar," he had said. Expressing similar views, Union Home Minister Amit Shah too said that the Congress and the JD(S) believe in Tipu Sultan and that the two parties cannot do any good for Karnataka.

Assembly elections are due on 224 seats in Karnataka in April-May, in which the BJP is hoping to win a second term in power.