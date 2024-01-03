At a time when the corporate world is grappled with the debate on long work hours, quiet quitting and work-life harmony to name a few, a CEO's approval for a late night party leave is spreading a lot of smiles on internet.

Ankit Aggarwal Founder & CEO of Unstop shared his WhatsApp screenshot where an employee asking for a "late-night party leave", gets the former's instant approval.

The employee in his chat expressed his inability to attend office due to a concert/late night party, to which Aggarwal joyfully responds that next time he will also want to tag along.

"This landed in my WhatsApp today morning. Employee asking for a leave because the party and it’s after party is still on. This openness is critical within a team so that you can trust your team and they are ensured that you will back them. When colleagues feel comfortable being open and honest with each other, it builds a foundation of trust that can lead to better communication, collaboration, and overall success," Aggarwal wrote on his LinkedIn post.

At the time of writnig this article, Aggarwal's post got 14,203 likes, 510 comments and 314 reposts. While several people loved Aggarwal liberal approach and employee engagement, a few of them were not very happy with the employer's approach that could throw the team's schedule in a disarray.