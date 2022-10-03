Newsviral
Little kid hugs man acting as statue, here's what happened next- Watch

A toddler makes a man posing like a living statue break his character with his adorable actions. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 02:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Little kid hugs man acting as statue, here's what happened next- Watch

New Delhi: Toddlers can make you do anything with their cuteness and you can't resist their adorable smiles and gestures. One such incident happened with a man posing like a statue on a sidewalk.

In a video, the man pretending to be a statue breaks his character after a toddler runs to him and hugs him. In the beginning, the man tries in to remain like a statue but when the baby adorably hugs him he couldn't help but break his living statue character and patted the baby boy with love.

Little kid hugs the living statue

The video posted on the Twitter page 'Buitengebieden' has gained over 1.2 million views and over 64.5k likes. Twitterati from around the globe are pouring their love for the adorable baby by replying to the post and agreeing on the fact no one can resist precious babies. "This is the most adorable thing I have seen all day!" wrote one user "No one can resist the hug of a cute child," wrote another.

 

Viral video

