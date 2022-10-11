Memer recreates Internet's most viral memes in real-life - Watch hilarious video

New Delhi: People use social media not only to post images and videos of their recent trips, achievements, and other personal updates but also to share memes. Memes that are pics and clips taking a dig at various subjects be it a newly launched film, a defeated team in football or cricket, or controversial statements by any celebrity or politician, make a major part of the social media news feed.

But making real-life memes is another level of being a member and one person had taken the meme game to its ultimate level where he or she is taking on daily life objects and making them contribute to the meme game.

The person used small cutouts of meme material and put it on surrounding objects like light switches, taps, soap dispensers, etc to bring the memes to life.

For starters, the first cut out was of Will Smith and Chris Rock where Will's hand was put on the door lock and as Chris's face was on the door so when somebody closes the door lock Will's hand rests on Chris' face rewinding the 2022 Oscar controversy. Another real-life meme features social media's most famous doggy meme.

Viral Video of Real Life Memes

The video posted by the 'Memeland' channel is going crazily viral all over social media platforms and on the Microblogging site Twitter it has got nearly 4 lakh views. Twitterati across the world are commenting on how hilarious and precise the real-life meme is. "That is so hilarious," wrote one user, "this should be minted into NFT. This is just rare," wrote another.

