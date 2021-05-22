Monkey enjoys Air India lounge buffet at Delhi airport, watch viral video

New Delhi: A monkey decided to try out the Air India lounge buffet, surprising passengers at the Delhi airport. The video of the monkey happily sampling the snacks in the buffer has gone viral.

In the video the monkey is seen sitting on the counter with the food as it leisurely picks the delicacies available for the buffet.

After eating it’s fill of one dish, it jumps to the next counter to help itself to another variety of snacks and finally decides to leave, picking a piece of fruit for the journey home.

The passengers in the video are visibly very amused by the presence of the monkey and chose not to interfere with the monkey’s meal.

Take a look at how the monkey enjoyed a gourmet meal at the airport: