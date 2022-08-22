Viral: Famous YouTuber Bobby Kataria has been issued a non-bailable warrant by a court in Dehradun for impeding traffic on a busy route by drinking alcohol while seated in a middle-of-the-road. A police team has been sent to Haryana and other locations, according to the SHO of Dehradun Cantt, to arrest him as soon as the warrant is issued. Additionally, Kataria was the subject of a criminal complaint by the Uttarakhand Police when a video of him drinking on a major road in Dehradun went viral. Following the publication of this video by Kataria on his Instagram account on July 28, followers on social media erupted in rage.

Also Read: YouTuber Bobby Kataria in BIG TROUBLE! THIS HAPPENED after Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Tweet

On Instagram, Kataria has 6.35 million followers. This popular video of someone taking the middle road has the song "Road Apne Baap Ki" playing in the background. - “it's time to enjoy the road,” Bobby said in the caption.

Let us assure you that Bobby Kataria's problems are far from over. Bobby Kataria, a native of Gurugram, has previously had a lawsuit filed against him for smoking inside a SpiceJet aircraft. Tweeters also shared the incident's video with Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Also Raed: Video of Bobby Kataria smoking on Dubai-Delhi Spicejet flight goes viral, Aviation Minister reacts

Earlier, Bobby Kataria was spotted smoking in an airplane in a video that quickly became popular. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Aviation Minister, was alerted to the footage and promptly requested an investigation. The airline business then claimed that the footage was outdated. Bobby had also mentioned that a dummy plane was used to film the video at the same time.