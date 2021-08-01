OMG! 90 paisa spoon found in junk sold for 2 lakh in auction, deets inside

London: We always come across stories where a person finds fortune out of nowhere. In a recent incident, a person's life was changed overnight. A man recently bought an old crumpled thin and long-handled spoon with just 90 paise from a car boot sale in the streets of London and later sold it for a whopping amount of Rs 2 lakhs during an online auction. The man found the spoon lying among “Ikea-style cutlery” which he bought for 90 paise, but he had a hunch that despite its battered look, it might be a rare Medieval spoon.

Soon after, the unnamed man approached the Lawrences Auctioneers, of Crewkerne, Somerset, and registered the spoon for the auction and was awaiting confirmation from the Lawrences Auctioneers. Meanwhile, Lawrences Auctioneers’ silver expert Alex Butcher examined the 5-inch spoon and found it to be a silver spoon dating back to the late 13th century and put a value of Rs 51,712 by a conservative estimate.

After this, he put up the spoon for an online auction, and gradually its bid kept increasing during the course. Bidding was done for lakhs of rupees and at the end of the bid, the spoon was finally sold for Rs 1,97,000. And, along with the taxes and extra charges, the value of the antique spoon crossed Rs 2 lakh. Speaking about the spoon, Butcher said, “The finder is not a silver dealer but someone who goes to car boot sales as a hobby, clearly has a good eye.”

“The vendor wrote me a lovely email saying he was watching the sale online with his daughter and couldn’t believe it. I think he is planning to spend the money on a staycation holiday to the East of England,” he further added.