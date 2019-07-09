Pewdiepie, Try Guys, Superwoman & top YouTubers who penned bestselling books

Popular Youtubers like PewDiePie and Superwoman are not just limited to ruling the video platform. They have proved their mettle on the print platform too. Latest to join this growing list of Youtubers-cum-writers are The Try Guys (formerly of BuzzFeed) who made it to The New York Times’ bestseller list with their first book – The Hidden Power of F*cking Up – on June 18. Interestingly, some of these YouTuber books have been well recieved by both fans and critics.

Here's a quick look at YouTubers who nailed the writing game, spewing best-selling books:

1. PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg)

Book: This Book Loves You

YouTube subscribers: 97+ million

Year published: 2015

The Swedish content creator holds the distiction of being the most individual popular YouTuber. “This Book Loves You by PewDiePie is a collection of beautifully illustrated inspirational sayings by which you should live your life. If you follow each and every one, your life will become easier, more fabulous, more rewarding,” says a note on social cataloging website Goodreads.

“This Book Loves You has something for everyone--or at least everyone willing to give up and stop caring. If all else fails, remember: "Don’t be yourself. Be a pizza. Everyone loves pizza," it adds.

2. Superwoman (aka Lilly Singh)

Book- How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life

YouTube subscribers: 17+ million

Year published: 2017

“From actress, comedian, and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh (aka ||Superwoman||) comes the definitive guide to being a bawse—a person who exudes confidence, reaches goals, gets hurt efficiently, and smiles genuinely because they’ve fought through it all and made it out the other side. Told in her hilarious, bold voice that’s inspired over nine million fans, and using stories from her own life to illustrate her message, Lilly proves that there are no shortcuts to success,” a note on Goodreads says.

3.The Try Guys

Book: The Hidden Power of F*cking Up

YouTube subscribers: 6+ million

Year published: 2019

YouTube stars The Try Guys (formerly of BuzzFeed) – Keith, Ned, Zach, and Eugene – made it to The New York Times’ bestseller list this week. “The Try Guys deliver their first book—an inspirational self-improvement guide that teaches you that the path to success is littered with humiliating detours, embarrassing mistakes, and unexpected failures,” writes Goodreads.

“To be our best selves, we must become secure in our insecurities. In The Hidden Power of F*cking Up, The Try Guys - Keith, Ned, Zach, and Eugene - reveal their philosophy of trying: how to fully embrace fear, foolishness, and embarrassment in an effort to understand how we all get paralyzed by a fear of failure. They’ll share how four shy, nerdy kids have dealt with their most poignant life struggles by attacking them head-on and reveal their - ahem - sure-fail strategies for achieving success. But they’re not just here to talk; they’re actually going to put their advice to work. To demonstrate their unique self-improvement formula, they’ll each personally confront their deepest insecurities. A die-hard meat-lover goes vegan for the first time. A straight-laced father transforms into a fashionista. A perpetually single sidekick becomes the romantic lead. A child of divorce finally grows more intimate with his family. Through their insightful, emotional journeys and surprising, hilarious anecdotes, they’ll help you overcome your own self-doubt to become the best, most f*cked up version of yourself you can be,” it adds.

4. Connor Franta

Book: A Work in Progress

YouTube subscribers: 5+ million

Year published: 2015

This YouTube inspirational speaker's video landed on NYT bestseller list, Goodreads Choice Award winner for best memoir/autobiagraphy and was the Forces top 5 Breakthrough book of 2015. “In this intimate memoir of life beyond the camera, Connor Franta shares the lessons he has learned on his journey from small-town boy to Internet sensation—so far. Here, Connor offers a look at his Midwestern upbringing as one of four children in the home and one of five in the classroom; his struggles with identity, body image, and sexuality in his teen years; and his decision to finally pursue his creative and artistic passions in his early twenties, setting up his thrilling career as a YouTube personality, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and tastemaker,” reads the descriptive note on Amazon.

5. Shane Dawson

Book: I Hate Myselfie, a collection of essays

YouTube subscribers: 21+ million

Year published: 2015

The book description on Amazon says, “Shane Dawson has always been an open book. From his first YouTube vlog back in 2008, to his feature film debut ""Not Cool,"" to a cover story in Variety magazine, Shane has documented his life pretty thoroughly. We’ve seen awkward and adorable Q&As with his mom, weight loss center drama, love life details, and the all-important haircut reveal. We’ve seen his hilarious spoofs of Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, and Sarah Palin. His music videos are awe-some.

“But in I Hate Myselfie, fans will finally get a chance to see the real Shane through personal stories that are at once humorous and heartwarming, self-deprecating and totally inspiring. Highlighting key moments of his childhood and adolescence, through his phenomenal success on YouTube, and continuing on to his more recent experiences as an actor and director, Shane’s memoir will feature the silliness and satire his fans already enjoy, but it will be even more in depth, more real, and more portable (it’s a book).”