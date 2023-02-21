topStoriesenglish2575778
'Rule of Allah in Islamabad': Viral Video Shows Tahreek-e-Taliban Terrorists Infiltrating Pakistan

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has accused the former Imran Khan government of giving mixed signals to the Afghan Taliban seeking talks with the TTP which led to inaction against the terror group.

Pakistan Terror Attacks: A video is going viral on social media in which armed terrorists are allegedly being seen infiltrating Pakistan from the Afghanistan side. The video claims that the terrorists are entering Pakistan to establish the 'Rule of Allah' in Islamabad as Pakistan is not following real Islam. The video has been shared from many Twitter handles with the almost same caption. It may be noted that Pakistan has recently seen a wave of terror attacks that were claimed by the Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). 

"Hundreds of Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Freedom Fighters crossing from Afghanistan to enter Pakistan to allegedly establish the rule of Allah in Islamabad. TTP has said, 'Pakistan is not following real Islam. We will teach them true Islam'," said the user in a tweet caption. The exact location of the video and its authenticity has not been verified by Zee News. 

It may be noted that the ruling PML-N and Imran Khan-led PTI have been at the loggerheads over TTP. The ruling dispensation of Pakistan has claimed that Imran Khan supported TTP. Recently, Pakistan Human Rights Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada countered PTI leader Shireen Mazari's claim that ex-army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted to "resettle" the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) members in the country. It was claimed that ex-army generals were in favour of bringing TTP back to Pakistan. 

Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and Minister Pirzada said that the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed wanted to bring TTP members back to the country.

Now, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has accused the former Imran Khan government of giving mixed signals to the Afghan Taliban seeking talks with the TTP which led to inaction against the terror group. In an interview, Bilawal said that during Khan's tenure, the government had been asking the Afghan Taliban to facilitate table talks with the TTP and come to a mutual agreement of peace, which included releasing terrorists and commanders from Pakistani jails; allowing militants to return to Pakistan from Afghanistan; and resettle in areas spread across the country's border.

The Foreign Minister said that the Khan government's willingness to talk with the TTP did not reflect the sentiments of the people at large who asserted that terrorists could never be considered as friends.

Bilawal's statement comes amid a resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan with increased targeted attacks on security installations, places and even mosques. (With agency inputs)

