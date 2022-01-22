Tamil Nadu groom slaps bride for dancing at wedding function, she marries her cousin!

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): Dancing at a wedding function changed the course of lives for at least three people, in a matter of few hours, in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. A woman, who was allegedly slapped by the groom for dancing at a wedding function, got married to her cousin!

In a sequence of events that can be easily described filmi, the daughter of a well-known local businessman was supposed to get married on January 20 in Kadampuliyur village of Tamil Nadu. The bride, from Panruti, and the groom, from Periyakattupalayam, got engaged reportedly in November 2021.

A day before the wedding, on January 19, there was a lot of dancing at one of their marriage functions. While initially, it all seemed happy and fine, according to some reports, the groom got angry when a cousin of the bride joined them and started dancing by putting his hands on the couple's shoulders.

The irked groom pushed away his wife-to-be and the cousin and later when she joined him on stage, a heated discussion ensued and the groom allegedly slapped the woman. The humiliated, angry bride reportedly called off the wedding, a decision that her family supported. The girl's family then found a suitable husband for her within the family and as she agreed, the two got married on the same wedding date.

As per news reports, the groom has lodged a complaint with the police, saying he was threatened by the girl's family and has demanded Rs 7 lakh compensation - the amount his family allegedly spent on the wedding arrangements. A police officer said that the boy's complaint has been registered. But he is also accused of slapping the bride. The matter is under investigation.

