हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Telangana gay couple share their story from meet-cute to happily ever after- Watch

The beautiful couple shared their love story complemented by the wedding clip on the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay.

Telangana gay couple share their story from meet-cute to happily ever after- Watch
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The news of the wedding of Telangana's first gay couple  Abhay Dange and Supriyo Chakraborty went viral all across the country. And now the journey of the newlyweds from their meet-cute to happily ever after is making rounds on all the social media platforms.

The beautiful couple shared their love story complemented by the wedding clip on the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay.

The descriptive caption of the post shares the details of the love story of newlyweds from Supriyo's vision. Starting from the first date that went on to 7 hours to their dreamy wedding day, Suprio tells their journey to the day they said 'I do.'
Read their full story here

Since being shared the post has garnered over 2 lakh 70 thousand likes and numbers are still climbing. People from across the globe are showering love over the newlyweds with their generous comments.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralTelanganaIndian weddingsTrending
Next
Story

Tiger pulls SUV full of tourists in Karnataka’s National Park, internet is shocked- Watch viral video

Must Watch

PT7M42S

Press Conference of CM Kejriwal on Corona