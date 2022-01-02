Telangana gay couple share their story from meet-cute to happily ever after- Watch

New Delhi: The news of the wedding of Telangana's first gay couple Abhay Dange and Supriyo Chakraborty went viral all across the country. And now the journey of the newlyweds from their meet-cute to happily ever after is making rounds on all the social media platforms.

The beautiful couple shared their love story complemented by the wedding clip on the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay.

The descriptive caption of the post shares the details of the love story of newlyweds from Supriyo's vision. Starting from the first date that went on to 7 hours to their dreamy wedding day, Suprio tells their journey to the day they said 'I do.'

Read their full story here

Since being shared the post has garnered over 2 lakh 70 thousand likes and numbers are still climbing. People from across the globe are showering love over the newlyweds with their generous comments.