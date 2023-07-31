trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642828
Newsviral
GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

World’s Tallest Tower Of Wooden Toy Blocks Comes Crashing Down: Netizens React

The video begins with a towering structure made using wooden blocks. In the background, a countdown can be heard, indicating the tower would tumble at the end.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The video of a recent world record is going viral.
  • It shows a tower of wooden toy blocks crashing down.
  • The tower stood tall at 27.46 feet.

Trending Photos

World’s Tallest Tower Of Wooden Toy Blocks Comes Crashing Down: Netizens React The video was shared on July 27. (Photo credits: Twitter)

Do you know what a domino effect is? Well, it is a process under which one movement of an object triggers a series of similar objects to fall in succession. The process is found to be intriguing by many, leading them to create intricate domino patterns. A case in point is a recent world record set by Benjamin Crouzier and his team. The video of the event is going viral on social media. It shows the tallest tower made out of wooden toy blocks getting toppled, which users are finding extremely satisfying.

Intriguing Video Of A Tower Tumbling Down

The video begins with a towering structure made using wooden blocks. In the background, a countdown can be heard, which means that the tower would tumble at the end. At the end of the countdown, a woman pushes the bottom of the tower, which stood at 27.46 feet. Within a few seconds, the tower, built at London’s Olympia London, collapses due to a domino effect.

Sharing the intriguing video on Twitter, the official handle of Guinness World Records wrote, “Congratulations to Benjamin Crouzier and his team for making the tallest tower out of wooden toy blocks at 27.46 metres inside the Olympia London (UK). The toppling of the tower is super satisfying.”

Netizens React On Video

The video was shared on July 27. Till now, it has garnered over 56K views, and the numbers are still rising. The video also prompted many reactions from users.

One user remarked, “It takes days to build stuff but takes seconds to destroy it.”

An individual said, “That’s the craziest game of Jenga I’ve ever seen!”

A third user commented, “Beautifully crafted... I love it.”

However, one user them had a slightly different opinion as they wrote, “Thanks for the thumbs up! But let's be honest, building a tower out of wooden toy blocks is child's play for me.”

So, what do you think of this tower built out of toy blocks?

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona