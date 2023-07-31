World’s Tallest Tower Of Wooden Toy Blocks Comes Crashing Down: Netizens React

Do you know what a domino effect is? Well, it is a process under which one movement of an object triggers a series of similar objects to fall in succession. The process is found to be intriguing by many, leading them to create intricate domino patterns. A case in point is a recent world record set by Benjamin Crouzier and his team. The video of the event is going viral on social media. It shows the tallest tower made out of wooden toy blocks getting toppled, which users are finding extremely satisfying.

Intriguing Video Of A Tower Tumbling Down

The video begins with a towering structure made using wooden blocks. In the background, a countdown can be heard, which means that the tower would tumble at the end. At the end of the countdown, a woman pushes the bottom of the tower, which stood at 27.46 feet. Within a few seconds, the tower, built at London’s Olympia London, collapses due to a domino effect.



Sharing the intriguing video on Twitter, the official handle of Guinness World Records wrote, “Congratulations to Benjamin Crouzier and his team for making the tallest tower out of wooden toy blocks at 27.46 metres inside the Olympia London (UK). The toppling of the tower is super satisfying.”

Congratulations to Benjamin Crouzier and his team for making the tallest tower out of wooden toy blocks at 27.46 metres inside the Olympia London (UK) _



The toppling of the tower is super satisfying _@kapla pic.twitter.com/iHUPsC3IxL — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 27, 2023

Netizens React On Video

The video was shared on July 27. Till now, it has garnered over 56K views, and the numbers are still rising. The video also prompted many reactions from users.

One user remarked, “It takes days to build stuff but takes seconds to destroy it.”

It takes days to build a stuff but takes seconds to destroy it... — _________ (@kelrich__) July 27, 2023

An individual said, “That’s the craziest game of Jenga I’ve ever seen!”

That's the craziest game of Jenga I've ever seen! — Tim West (@timbash) July 27, 2023

A third user commented, “Beautifully crafted... I love it.”

Beautifully crafted... I love it — Ugiagbe Efosa Nosakhare (@Coolgi_EFX) July 27, 2023

However, one user them had a slightly different opinion as they wrote, “Thanks for the thumbs up! But let's be honest, building a tower out of wooden toy blocks is child's play for me.”

@Adi_OFCL Thanks for the thumbs up! _ But let's be honest, building a tower out of wooden toy blocks is child's play for me. — Hoshi (@AskHoshi) July 27, 2023

So, what do you think of this tower built out of toy blocks?