Tough day at work? THIS video of cute baby bears will make you smile- Watch

New Delhi: The Internet is full of adorable videos that can lift up your work pressure and make you smile. One such video has surfaced all over the social media platforms in which three little baby bears are seen playing at a golf course.

In the video shared by Danny Deraney, three baby bears were seen playing and fighting on an empty golf course near a flag, and one of the three little bears seems much fascinated with the flag and keeps on pawing at it.

Danny Deraney shared the video with a caption: “Good morning to these baby bears playing on the green and to these baby bears only.”

Good morning to these baby bears playing on the green and to these baby bears only. pic.twitter.com/at64chSGjd — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 9, 2021

The video went viral in a couple of hours and gained more than 230k views and nearly 7k likes. The comment section is full of messages expressing how extremely cuddly the baby bears are.

