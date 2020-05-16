Trending: Carry Minati trends on Twitter after YouTube deletes his TikTok roast video

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber and content creator Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati has been trending on Twitter ever since the video-sharing giant YouTube pulled down his recent roast video. Well, for the uninitiated, in the long-running YouTube vs TikTok battle, Carry added a new twist by sharing a roast video.

In the video, he roasted a popular TikToker Amir Siddiqui, who had first made a video on how YouTubers are copying their content and talked about the unity amongst TikTok community.

Carry's video garnered record-breaking views. However, it was taken down and deleted by YouTube citing cyberbullying as the reason.

Soon afterwards, hashtags like #JusticeForCarry, #carryminativideoback and the like starting trending on social media platforms like Twitter. Fans thronged in support of Carry and posted memes. Take a look:

Please all report and uninstall this crime app #carryminativideoback pic.twitter.com/NE7NMstcXM — Hanamant Gadyal (@HanamantGadyal2) May 16, 2020

#carryminativideoback people who are saying he is insulting other communities,yeh gali dene ilawa kuch nehi karta!

To dekho pic.twitter.com/ZUdRL62Ftc — Rahul kumar (@Rahul27121105) May 16, 2020

Meanwhile, TikTok has often courted controversy over objectionable content being promoted by users through their videos to gain popularity.

In fact, last year a ban was imposed on TikTok in India for its obscene content after a PIL was filed against it. However, it was lifted after the company ByteDance shared that it would experience massive losses affecting the jobs of many employees.