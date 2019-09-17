Video: Snake hunts rats but then, a monitor lizard shows up. Here's what happens next

New Delhi: A video that has recently gone viral on social media shows a fight between two rats, a snake and a monitor lizard and guess who the winner is. The video that we are talking about dates back to September 2018 but was shared just recently on YouTube by Reptile Channel.

At first, we see the snake hunting two rats and suddenly, the monitor lizard appears and hunts the reptile. It attacks the snake from the tail and eats it slowly.

The video, published on Friday, has so far got close to 26,000 views.

Watch the video here:

As described by Reptile Channel, the crew was on location to film wild snakes and a monitor lizard shows up.

"Video taken on September 2, 2018, of a white-throated monitor (Varanus albigularis) taking a frozen-thawed feeder gopher snake made to appear animated for effect of education and story-telling," the description further read.

